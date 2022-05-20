Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,699,405 shares in the company, valued at $283,721,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $243,089.79.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

