Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,566 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after buying an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.