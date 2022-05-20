Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 649 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

