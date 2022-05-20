Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,680 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

