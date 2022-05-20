Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 95,586 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,586 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.26% of Ferro worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ferro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ferro by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ferro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ferro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferro in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

