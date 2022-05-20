Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.60% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $3,439,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 273,347 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

