Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 928,065 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 255,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,551,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

