Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded to “Buy” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

TSE:CWB opened at C$32.16 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$30.31 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.88.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217 over the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

