Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total value of C$403,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,340,348.58.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.04, for a total value of C$390,214.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, with a total value of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

CNQ opened at C$79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$91.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.68. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$37.82 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$87.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

