Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.45.

CROMF opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

