Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 613 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.22. 196,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.17 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

