Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VT traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 123,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

