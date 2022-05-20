Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 103.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,690. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23.

