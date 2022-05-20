Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.