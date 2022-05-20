Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,089,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,347,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,890,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,621,000 after buying an additional 1,205,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after buying an additional 220,250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,400,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,729. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.