Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,125,912. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

