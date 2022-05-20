Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 8,152 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 189,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 165,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 67,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter.

FALN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 56,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

