Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.80. 25,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

