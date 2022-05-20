Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) COO Joel Bender Sells 15,151 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) COO Joel Bender sold 15,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $746,489.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 799,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,402,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joel Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60.

WHD stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

