Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender Sells 180,000 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cactus alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72.

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $4,441,630.71.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Cactus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cactus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.