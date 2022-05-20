BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BZFD. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $14.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.