BurgerFi International (BFI) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BurgerFi International to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International Competitors 882 4665 5431 215 2.44

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.98%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 54.10%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% BurgerFi International Competitors 3.08% -54.80% 2.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.44 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 14.94

BurgerFi International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s peers have a beta of -7.11, meaning that their average stock price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BurgerFi International peers beat BurgerFi International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.