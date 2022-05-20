BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.27.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

