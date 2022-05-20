Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 29,816 shares.The stock last traded at $46.31 and had previously closed at $46.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

