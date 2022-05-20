Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 29,816 shares.The stock last traded at $46.31 and had previously closed at $46.52.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
