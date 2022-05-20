Brokerages Set UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Price Target at $12.95

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 512,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,120.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,618. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

