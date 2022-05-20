Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The RMR Group stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

