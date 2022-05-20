Brokerages Set Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) PT at $20.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SHEN opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

