Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 670,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 601,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,015,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 331,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 76,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,020,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,253,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,383,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

