Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $42.53

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

