Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $127.14

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Paychex by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

