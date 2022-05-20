Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT at $9.09

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,509. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $696.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

