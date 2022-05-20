Brokerages Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price at $206.20

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.20.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Heska by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heska by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,180. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

