Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $40.67

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.
CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 289,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
