Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $76.17

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 881,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,831. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,943,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,323,000 after buying an additional 777,184 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

