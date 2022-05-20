Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 153,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 159,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,984. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

