Brokerages Expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.47.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 687,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,877. Arhaus has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43.

In other news, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,600. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

