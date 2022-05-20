Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.15). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,616. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

