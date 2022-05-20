Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.15). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,616. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.