Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Brink’s stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $316,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.