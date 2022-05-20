Brian Edward Davis Sells 645 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $15,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian Edward Davis sold 355 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $8,786.25.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $27,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $18,035.92.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.