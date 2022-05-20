Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Price Up 3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 26,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 96,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXBLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

