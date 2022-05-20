Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.55.

BOLT opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 512,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

