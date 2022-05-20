Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $800.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Bodycote stock remained flat at $$8.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

