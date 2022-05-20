Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

