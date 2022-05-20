Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

BRG opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 160.62, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $778.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.