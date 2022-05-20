Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $373.33

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.33 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($4.99). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.93), with a volume of 33,052 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 392.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.50.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

