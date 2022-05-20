BitBall (BTB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54,976.00

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. BitBall has a market cap of $901,790.01 and $54,976.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,846.22 or 1.00007039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016758 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

