Bistroo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,822.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bistroo has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $862,177.95 and approximately $15,822.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.70 or 0.01235564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00516100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,092.17 or 1.80439033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

