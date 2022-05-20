Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYND. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

