Berenberg Bank Analysts Give GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GFT Technologies stock opened at €39.50 ($41.15) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65. GFT Technologies has a 12-month low of €19.48 ($20.29) and a 12-month high of €47.50 ($49.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

