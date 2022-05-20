Belt (BELT) Price Tops $39.41 on Exchanges

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

